FY2018 EPS Estimates for Counsel Co. (SCB) Decreased by Analyst

Counsel Co. (TSE:SCB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Counsel in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.90 price objective on the stock.

Get Counsel alerts:

Counsel (TSE:SCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Counsel had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of C$14.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.20 million.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Counsel from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Counsel stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. Counsel has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.51.

Counsel Company Profile

Street Capital Group Inc, a financial services company, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the mortgage lending business in Canada. It provides a broad lineup of high ratio and conventional mortgages to borrowers, as well as sells the mortgages. The company offers residential mortgage loans primarily through its network of independent mortgage brokers.

Receive News & Ratings for Counsel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Counsel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.