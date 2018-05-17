Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) vs. Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ: FSNN) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Telecommunications International and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Telecommunications International -9.31% -547.77% -11.26% Cincinnati Bell -2.77% -0.61% -0.32%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fusion Telecommunications International and Cincinnati Bell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Telecommunications International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cincinnati Bell 0 2 0 0 2.00

Fusion Telecommunications International currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. Cincinnati Bell has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Given Fusion Telecommunications International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fusion Telecommunications International is more favorable than Cincinnati Bell.

Volatility and Risk

Fusion Telecommunications International has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Fusion Telecommunications International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Telecommunications International and Cincinnati Bell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Telecommunications International $150.53 million 0.78 -$14.01 million ($1.09) -4.79 Cincinnati Bell $1.29 billion 0.57 $35.10 million ($0.08) -215.00

Cincinnati Bell has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Telecommunications International. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Telecommunications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cincinnati Bell beats Fusion Telecommunications International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services. The Business Services segment offers cloud voice and unified communications as a service, which enhance communication and collaboration on virtually various devices and places; cloud connectivity services that connect customers to the cloud with managed network solutions; and cloud computing and infrastructure as service solutions that are designed to provide enterprise customers with a platform on which additional cloud services can be layered, as well as SIP trunking solution, which allows a customer to retain and use its existing telephone system. This segment also provides software as a service based solutions, including security and business continuity; private and hybrid cloud, storage, backup and recovery, and secure file sharing services; and secure mobile messaging and data integration services and service plans designed to meet specific customer requirements. The Carrier Services segment offers voice traffic termination through voice over IP technology. This segment interconnects to approximately 370 carrier customers and vendors; and sells voice services to other communications service providers, including the United States based carriers sending voice traffic to international destinations, and foreign carriers sending voice traffic to the United States and internationally. The company markets and sells its services primarily through distribution partners, direct sales personnel, and sales representatives. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

