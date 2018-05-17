Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Shares Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) traded down 5.4% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.30. 565,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 237,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.54 million. Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative return on equity of 1,176.54% and a negative net margin of 10.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSNN. ValuEngine upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Telecommunications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000.

The company has a market cap of $119.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -71.35.

Fusion Telecommunications International Company Profile

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services.

