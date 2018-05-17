Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Announces Earnings Results

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative return on equity of 1,176.54% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.54 million.

Shares of FSNN stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Fusion Telecommunications International has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,157,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 258,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 915,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 415,437 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSNN. ValuEngine upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Telecommunications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

Fusion Telecommunications International Company Profile

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services.

