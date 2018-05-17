Full House Resorts (FLL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLL. Singular Research assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Full House Resorts traded up $0.11, reaching $3.49, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 36,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,495. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.46%.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Ellis Landau purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 234,470 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 539,626 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Full House Resorts by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 168,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars.

