FS Investment (FSIC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FS Investment Corporation is a business development company. It primarily originates and invests in senior secured loans and other securities of private U.S. companies, with the investment objective of generating current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. FS Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on FS Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut FS Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

NYSE FSIC opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. FS Investment has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.22 million. FS Investment had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 31.75%. equities analysts expect that FS Investment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.57%.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman bought 15,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,806.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,144.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry Frank bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $40,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $323,229 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FS Investment by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,032,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 860,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Investment by 9,310.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,158,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,877,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 134,002 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS Investment by 670.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,723 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Investment by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

