Freshpet (FRPT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.07

Media stories about Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Freshpet earned a media sentiment score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 49.1699422495332 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Freshpet traded up $0.30, reaching $21.25, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,899. The company has a market cap of $725.01 million, a P/E ratio of -176.67 and a beta of 1.66. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.06 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $101,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

