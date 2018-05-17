Freshpet (FRPT) COO Sells $208,000.00 in Stock

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FRPT opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on Freshpet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freshpet from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 130.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

