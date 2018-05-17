Francisco Diaz-Mitoma Purchases 10,000 Shares of VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Stock

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) insider Francisco Diaz-Mitoma purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 268,839 shares in the company, valued at $819,958.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VBI Vaccines remained flat at $$3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 3,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,124. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.77.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 4,607.13%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

