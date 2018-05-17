Francis F. Lee Sells 7,385 Shares of Synaptics (SYNA) Stock

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Francis F. Lee sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $317,776.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Synaptics opened at $42.25 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Synaptics has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 977.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Synaptics by 2,792.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 344,447 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Synaptics by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

