Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.08

News headlines about Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foundation Building Materials earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 49.022129164433 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials traded up $0.28, reaching $14.47, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,812. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $536.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.