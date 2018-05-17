Forterra (FRTA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Forterra from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Forterra and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price objective on Forterra and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Forterra from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.47.

Shares of Forterra opened at $8.87 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Forterra has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $289.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Forterra will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth about $774,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Forterra by 415.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter.

Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

