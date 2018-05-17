Foresight Energy (FELP) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Foresight Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Foresight Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.9% per year over the last three years. Foresight Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -22.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Foresight Energy to earn ($0.26) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -92.3%.

FELP stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. Foresight Energy has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. equities research analysts expect that Foresight Energy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Foresight Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

