Ford Motor (F) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 43.7116597869883 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.14 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.78 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

F stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 20,727,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,635,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $41.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. sold 454,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $4,687,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.