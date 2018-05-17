Fluor (FLR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLR. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Fluor to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fluor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.09 to $37.04 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $49.25 on Thursday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Fluor had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Fluor acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.54 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,484.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce A. Stanski sold 3,718 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $213,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,953,603. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fluor by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Fluor by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 536,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 303,733 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.