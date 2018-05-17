Flowers Foods (FLO) Trading Down 0% Following Weak Earnings

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.43 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 5,739,709 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 1,283,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FLO shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, February 9th. Hilliard Lyons started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, insider David M. Roach sold 10,500 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $221,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,704,000 after purchasing an additional 602,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4,675.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,678,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,406 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,054,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,914,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,090,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 180,214 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.