Flex (FLEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of Flex traded up $0.07, reaching $14.54, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 89,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Flex had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Flex will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

