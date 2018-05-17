Flagstar Bank (FBC) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FBC. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Flagstar Bank from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of FBC opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flagstar Bank has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Flagstar Bank news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $318,810. 62.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bank

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

