Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.91 Million Stake in Macy’s Inc. (M)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,696,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 497,496 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Macy’s by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Macy’s by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marna C. Whittington sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $606,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen M. Hoguet sold 67,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $1,984,265.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,392 shares of company stock worth $3,173,164. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Macy’s Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $33.75.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 6.23%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Macy’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.71 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

