Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.81 Million Stake in CDK Global (CDK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,174,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CDK Global by 16,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CDK Global by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 862,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after buying an additional 289,400 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in CDK Global by 18,000.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 199,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pennant Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC now owns 554,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 179,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global opened at $64.59 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $576.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.11 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 361.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

In other CDK Global news, insider Rajiv K. Amar sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $137,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $773,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott L. Mathews sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $379,969.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

