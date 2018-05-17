Five Below (FIVE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Five Below worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 396,992 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,642,000 after purchasing an additional 435,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 72.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,309 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $74.65 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Five Below news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,227 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $480,537.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

