Fiserv (FISV) Shares Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 12,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $1,734,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,804.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,160 shares of company stock worth $10,243,312. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

