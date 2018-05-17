FirstEnergy (FE) Stake Raised by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) by 1,163.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $33.77.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.93 to $34.30 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.52.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

