First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (FGB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd opened at $6.21 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund seeks attractive total return as a secondary objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of securities of specialty finance and other financial companies.

