First Quantum Minerals (FM) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.45.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals opened at C$22.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$22.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

