First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $499,000 Holdings in Jabil (JBL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Jabil (NYSE:JBL) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Jabil by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Jabil by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs dropped their price objective on Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

In other news, EVP Erich Hoch sold 2,029 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $60,464.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $374,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,066 shares of company stock worth $2,189,368. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil opened at $28.13 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Jabil has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

