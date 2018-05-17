First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 14,456 Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPLO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy opened at $24.45 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.31. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPLO. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $28.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

In related news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $44,397,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

