First Financial Northwest (FFNW) versus First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas (BSF) Head to Head Analysis

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW) and First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas (NASDAQ:BSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $49.85 million 3.77 $8.47 million $0.89 19.58 First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas $103.10 million 3.78 $21.31 million N/A N/A

First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Northwest and First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Northwest presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.27%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 24.45% 9.58% 1.18% First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas 19.79% 10.00% 1.12%

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Financial Northwest pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and eight additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas Company Profile

Bear State Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bear State Bank, N.A that provides various financial products to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of retail and business deposit accounts, including noninterest and interest bearing checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans comprising one-to four-family residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, nonfarm nonresidential, farmland, construction and land development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans; and consumer loans, such as automobile, deposit account secured, and unsecured loans, as well as lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other financial services, such as automated teller machine services; telephone banking services; online banking services, including account access, bill payment, and e-statement services; mobile banking comprising remote deposit capture and funds transfer services; overdraft services; debit cards; and safe deposit boxes. As of January 18, 2018, it operated 42 branches, 3 personalized technology centers equipped with interactive teller machines, and 3 loan production offices in Arkansas, Missouri, and Southeast Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas, Inc. and changed its name to Bear State Financial, Inc. in June 2014. Bear State Financial, Inc. incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

