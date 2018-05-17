First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Position Increased by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares opened at $52.80 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.26.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $373,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 24 shares of company stock valued at $1,041 over the last three months. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.