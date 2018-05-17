First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp (FFNM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FFNM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of FFNM stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 26,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.82. First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FFNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal of Northern Michigan that provides various financial services to individual and business customers. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, Christmas club accounts, money market accounts, youth accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as debit and credit cards.

