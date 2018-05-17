First Data’s (FDC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reissued their hold rating on shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) in a research note released on Sunday. Nomura currently has a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Data from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Data from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Data from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Data has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.
First Data opened at $19.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Gelb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $4,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Data by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Data by 148.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,138 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,338,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Data by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,336,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,618 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of First Data by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,905,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.
First Data Company Profile
First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.
