First Data’s (FDC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reissued their hold rating on shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) in a research note released on Sunday. Nomura currently has a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Data from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Data from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Data from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Data has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

First Data opened at $19.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. First Data had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that First Data will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Gelb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $4,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Data by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Data by 148.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,138 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,338,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Data by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,336,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,618 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of First Data by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,905,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

