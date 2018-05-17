First Data (FDC) Short Interest Down 13.8% in April

First Data (NYSE:FDC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,574,818 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the April 13th total of 45,913,059 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,846,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $19.50 on Thursday. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Get First Data alerts:

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. First Data had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that First Data will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Data news, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 7,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew Gelb sold 10,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $4,745. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in First Data by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,336,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Data by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,432,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,774 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Data in the fourth quarter worth $3,426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Data in the fourth quarter worth $2,880,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in First Data by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Data from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Data from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised First Data from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded First Data from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.