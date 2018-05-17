First Busey (BUSE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of First Busey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

BUSE traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,105. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. First Busey has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.98 million. First Busey had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 9.93%. sell-side analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 236,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

