First American (FAF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American (NYSE:FAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial Corporation provides financial services through its Title Insurance and Services segment and its Specialty Insurance segment. The Title Insurance and Services segment provides title insurance policies and provides escrow and real estate closing services on residential and commercial property. It also maintains, manages, and provides access to automated title plant records and images; accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and provides investment advisory, trust, lending, and deposit services. The Specialty Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance, including homeowners insurance, as well as provides home warranty policies. This segment markets its property and casualty insurance products through direct distribution channels, including employees and agents, as well as a network of brokers. First American Financial Corporation is based in Santa Ana, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. First American has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77.

First American (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First American had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that First American will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. First American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 27,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,423,113.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,673,990.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in First American in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in First American in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in First American by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in First American by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 108,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

