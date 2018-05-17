First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 52,827 Shares of Intel (INTC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 52,827 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Intel by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 128,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 323,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,332,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.51 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $53,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,697. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel opened at $54.64 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intel has a one year low of $53.98 and a one year high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $252.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

