FintruX Network (FTX) Price Down 17.7% This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $263,010.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Qryptos and HitBTC. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003941 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000824 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00713948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012242 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00050999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00153564 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00083711 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,503,157 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

