Financial Survey: Vedanta (VEDL) & KAZ Minerals (KZMYY)

Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) and KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and KAZ Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 10.98% 24.61% 10.75% KAZ Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Vedanta pays an annual dividend of $7.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.8%. KAZ Minerals does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Vedanta has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KAZ Minerals has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vedanta and KAZ Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 1 0 1 0 2.00 KAZ Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vedanta and KAZ Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $14.42 billion 0.87 $1.60 billion N/A N/A KAZ Minerals $1.66 billion 3.97 $447.00 million $0.54 13.67

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than KAZ Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vedanta beats KAZ Minerals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan. It also produces and sells various by-products, such as gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc. The company was formerly known as Kazakhmys PLC and changed its name to KAZ Minerals PLC in October 2014. KAZ Minerals PLC was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

