Financial Survey: Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) and Its Competitors

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ: TCMD) is one of 106 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tactile Systems Technology to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology’s peers have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 6.29% 7.86% 6.56% Tactile Systems Technology Competitors -74.52% -78.80% -19.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tactile Systems Technology Competitors 536 1983 3878 134 2.55

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus price target of $41.13, suggesting a potential downside of 10.75%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 3.73%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $109.28 million $5.85 million 219.43 Tactile Systems Technology Competitors $1.51 billion $110.21 million -200.34

Tactile Systems Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a basic pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

