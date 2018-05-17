Financial Review: Mueller Water Products (MWA) vs. ZK International Group (ZKIN)

Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) and ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mueller Water Products and ZK International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Water Products $826.00 million 2.25 $123.30 million $0.44 26.77 ZK International Group $44.95 million 1.96 $5.87 million $0.45 14.80

Mueller Water Products has higher revenue and earnings than ZK International Group. ZK International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Water Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ZK International Group does not pay a dividend. Mueller Water Products pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mueller Water Products and ZK International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Water Products 12.47% 15.34% 6.26% ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mueller Water Products and ZK International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Water Products 1 2 4 0 2.43 ZK International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.02%. Given Mueller Water Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than ZK International Group.

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats ZK International Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. This segment sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers, including municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering products and systems; and leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services primarily to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. Mueller Water Products, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. Its products are used in a range of applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. offers its products through distributors and sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Europe and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, China.

