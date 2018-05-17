Financial Contrast: Coloplast (CLPBY) versus Mine Safety Appliances (MSA)

Coloplast (OTCMKTS: CLPBY) and Mine Safety Appliances (NYSE:MSA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast and Mine Safety Appliances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast 24.10% 74.60% 31.46% Mine Safety Appliances 3.50% 26.05% 10.08%

This table compares Coloplast and Mine Safety Appliances’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast $2.31 billion 8.27 $564.23 million N/A N/A Mine Safety Appliances $1.20 billion 2.89 $26.02 million $3.87 23.34

Coloplast has higher revenue and earnings than Mine Safety Appliances.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Mine Safety Appliances shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Mine Safety Appliances shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Coloplast has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mine Safety Appliances has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coloplast and Mine Safety Appliances, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast 0 0 0 0 N/A Mine Safety Appliances 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mine Safety Appliances has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.69%. Given Mine Safety Appliances’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mine Safety Appliances is more favorable than Coloplast.

Dividends

Coloplast pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mine Safety Appliances pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mine Safety Appliances pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mine Safety Appliances has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years. Mine Safety Appliances is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Coloplast

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Urology Care, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products for intestinal dysfunction resulting from disease, accident, and congenital disorder. The company's ostomy care products include colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy bags under the SenSura brand; and SenSura Mio, a colostomy product with elastic adhesive that fits individual body shapes, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. It also offers urology care products for people suffering from diseases and symptoms of the urinary system, pelvic floor prolapse, and the male reproductive system, such as urinary incontinence, kidney stones, enlarged prostate, and impotence. The company's disposable surgical devices include prostate catheters and stents used for urological and gynecological applications before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. In addition, it provides continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. Further, the company offers wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as disinfectant liquids or creams used to protect and treat the skin and to clean wounds. Additionally, it offers Interdry, a textile placed in a skin fold to absorb moisture for treatment and prevention of skin fold problems, such as fungal infections, damaged skin, or odour nuisance. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Mine Safety Appliances

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, fall arrest equipment, lanyards, and lifelines. In addition, the company offers respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

