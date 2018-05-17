Financial Analysis: Yamaha Motor (YAMHF) and Fox Factory (FOXF)

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS: YAMHF) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fox Factory has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yamaha Motor and Fox Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamaha Motor 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fox Factory 0 5 2 0 2.29

Fox Factory has a consensus target price of $39.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Fox Factory’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Yamaha Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Fox Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Fox Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Fox Factory’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamaha Motor $14.90 billion 0.77 $930.76 million $2.66 12.27 Fox Factory $475.63 million 2.97 $43.12 million $1.59 23.55

Yamaha Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fox Factory. Yamaha Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fox Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamaha Motor N/A N/A N/A Fox Factory 10.78% 26.52% 15.53%

Summary

Fox Factory beats Yamaha Motor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats. The company also provides marine engines comprises outboard motors; personal watercrafts; electrically power assisted bicycles; automobile engines; unmanned helicopters; and golf and land cars. In addition, it offers power products, which include generators, multipurpose engines, and snow throwers; school pools; intelligent machinery, such as industrial robots and surface mounters; electric power units for wheelchairs, assist type electric power units, and lightweight electric wheelchairs; and parts and accessories. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Iwata, Japan.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.