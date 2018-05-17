Financial Analysis: HRG Group (HRG) vs. Spectrum Brands (SPB)

HRG Group (NYSE: HRG) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HRG Group and Spectrum Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRG Group $5.01 billion 0.50 $106.00 million N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $5.01 billion 0.87 $295.80 million $5.46 14.42

Spectrum Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HRG Group.

Risk & Volatility

HRG Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HRG Group and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Brands 0 2 10 0 2.83

Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $133.73, indicating a potential upside of 69.81%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than HRG Group.

Profitability

This table compares HRG Group and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRG Group 11.05% -7.35% -0.56% Spectrum Brands 8.25% 12.68% 3.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of HRG Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HRG Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Spectrum Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. HRG Group does not pay a dividend. Spectrum Brands pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectrum Brands has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats HRG Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HRG Group

HRG Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various branded consumer products. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Corporate and Other. Its product portfolio includes consumer batteries, such as alkaline and zinc carbon batteries, nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries, battery chargers, battery-powered portable lighting products, hearing aid batteries, and other specialty battery products; small appliances comprising small kitchen appliances and home product appliances; and personal care products, such as electric shaving and grooming products, hair care appliances, and accessories. The company's product portfolio also comprises hardware and home improvement products, including residential locksets, door hardware, and plumbing products; pet supplies consisting of aquatics, companion animals, and pet food products; home and garden improvement products, such as outdoor insect and weed control solutions, animal repellents, household pest control solutions, and personal use pesticides for protection from various outdoor nuisance pests; and auto care products, including fuel and oil additives, functional fluids and automotive appearance products, do-it-yourself automotive air conditioner recharge products, and performance chemicals, as well as other refrigerant and oil recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, hearing aid professionals, industrial distributors, and original equipment manufacturers in approximately 160 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Harbinger Group Inc. and changed its name to HRG Group, Inc. in March 2015. HRG Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment provides hinges, security hardware products, screens and storm doors, garage doors, window hardware and floor protection products; knobs, levers, deadbolts, handle sets, and electronics; commercial doors, locks, and hardware products; and kitchen, bath, and shower faucets, as well as other plumbing products. Its Global Pet Supplies segment offers dog, cat, and small animal food and treats; clean-up and training aid products and accessories; pet health and grooming products; and aquariums and aquatic health supplies. The company's Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents; household insecticides and pest controls; and personal use pesticides and insect repellent products. Its Global Auto Care segment offers protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, and air fresheners and washes; automotive fuel and oil additives, and functional fluids; and do-it-yourself air conditioner recharge products, refrigerant and oil recharge kits, and sealants and accessories. The company sells its products through various trade channels, including retailers, wholesalers and distributors, hearing aid professionals, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of HRG Group, Inc.

