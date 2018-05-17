Financial Analysis: Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) vs. Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners 30.42% 4.20% 1.75% Hudson Pacific Properties 13.47% 2.44% 1.44%

62.6% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Property Partners and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hudson Pacific Properties 0 3 6 0 2.67

Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.68%. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $36.44, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Hudson Pacific Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $5.84 billion 0.84 $136.00 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $728.14 million 7.18 $67.96 million $1.99 16.76

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $265 billion in assets under management.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value. Founded in 2006 as Hudson Capital, the Company went public in 2010, electing to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Through the years, Hudson Pacific has strategically assembled a portfolio in high-growth, high-barrier-to-entry submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. The Company is a leading provider of design-forward, next-generation workspaces for a variety of tenants, with a focus on Fortune 500 and industry-leading growth companies, many in the technology, studio sectors. As a long-term owner, Hudson Pacific prioritizes tenant satisfaction and retention, providing highly customized build-outs and working proactively to accommodate tenants' growth. Hudson Pacific trades as a component of the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® indices. For more information visit hudsonpacificproperties.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.