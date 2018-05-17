Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $27,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp opened at $34.35 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Leonard sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,875.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.