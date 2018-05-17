Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Position in Boston Properties (BXP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,489,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,100,000 after buying an additional 211,067 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,575,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,985,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 74.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,176,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,451,000 after buying an additional 1,360,861 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,588,000 after buying an additional 734,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,675,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,923,000 after buying an additional 98,927 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $119.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.23 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 target price on Boston Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $1,312,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including eight properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

