Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,441,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,603 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,623,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,348,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,363,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,177 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,679,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $71.23 and a one year high of $71.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.