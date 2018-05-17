Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $526,000 Position in Paccar (PCAR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Paccar were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Paccar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paccar by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Paccar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 285,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Paccar by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Paccar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $644,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Paccar opened at $63.91 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Paccar has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Paccar had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Paccar will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Paccar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Paccar’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Paccar from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Paccar from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Paccar Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

