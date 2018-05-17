Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Adobe Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Adobe Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 12,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Adobe Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Shares of Adobe Systems opened at $237.39 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Adobe Systems has a 52-week low of $235.84 and a 52-week high of $237.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.70, for a total transaction of $680,502.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.53, for a total transaction of $3,031,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,819 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,729 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

