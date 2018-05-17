FidentiaX Price Hits $0.0458 on Exchanges (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. FidentiaX has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $29,996.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidentiaX token can now be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, COSS and Qryptos.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00160829 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011899 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00025539 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009657 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000611 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000905 BTC.

About FidentiaX

FidentiaX (FDX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX . FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Radar Relay and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

