Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 173.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,284 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,151,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,216,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,904,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after purchasing an additional 779,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 703,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 600,728 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

FNF stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Janet Kerr sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $40,559.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,672 shares in the company, valued at $788,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent B. Bickett sold 63,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,469,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,303 shares of company stock worth $4,427,622. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.